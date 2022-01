Sudanese protesters gather on al-Qasr street, during a demonstration against the October 25 coup, in the capital Khartoum, on January 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Khartoum

02 January 2022 22:09 IST

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters rallied on Sunday outside the presidential palace in Khartoum, braving tear gas, a mass deployment of armed soldiers and a telecommunications blackout. They demonstrated against an October 25 coup launched by military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

