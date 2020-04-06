Sudan ‘finalises’ deal to settle USS Cole case

Sudan’s Justice Ministry said on Monday that it has finalised a settlement with families of the victims of the USS Cole bombing.

Khartoum agreed in February to compensate the families of 17 American sailors who were killed in a suicide bombing targeting their Navy destroyer in Yemen’s Aden harbour in 2000, an attack that was later claimed by al-Qaeda.

A U.S. court held Sudan responsible for the attack and ordered compensation, finding that the bombers were trained in the country. In March 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the ruling on procedural grounds.

On Monday, Sudan’s Justice Ministry said it had submitted on Friday a petition alongside families who pursued the case with the relevant U.S. court to end pending lawsuits against Sudan regarding the USS Cole. “The settlement procedures have now been completed in such a way that would permanently scrap lawsuits,” said the Ministry.

Khartoum has denied the charges but by agreeing to a settlement, Sudan has fulfilled a key condition set by the U.S. to remove it from state sponsors of terrorism list. Sudan has been on Washington’s blacklist since 1993 over its alleged support of Islamist groups.