Sudan crisis live updates | Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok under house arrest: information ministry

Military forces arrested several members of Sudan's civilian leadership early on October 25, Al Hadath TV reported, as a prominent pro-democracy group called on Sudanese to take to the streets to resist any military coup.

Sudan has been on edge since a failed coup plot last month unleashed bitter recriminations between military and civilian groups meant to be sharing power following the 2019 ouster of former leader Omar al-Bashir.

Bashir was toppled after months of street protests. A political transition agreed after his ouster was meant to lead to elections by the end of 2023.

Here are the latest updates:

1:30 p.m.

Arab League 'concerned' over Sudan's transition

The Arab League on Monday expressed "concern" over developments in Sudan after the military detained civilian leaders and ministers in the transitional government.

"Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed deep concern over the developments in Sudan," the pan-Arab bloc said in a statement.

He also urged all sides to adhere to an August 2019 power-sharing deal outlining the transition following the ouster of president Omar al-Bashir. - AFP

12:41 p.m.

Sudan's information ministry calls for immediate release of detainees

Sudan's information ministry calls for immediate release of detainees and rejects coup attempt. - Reuters

12 p.m.

Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok under house arrest

Sudan's information ministry says Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok under house arrest in military coup. - AP

USA | 11.50 am.

U.S. 'deeply alarmed' by reports of Sudan military takeover

The United States said on Monday it was "deeply alarmed" at reports of a military takeover in Sudan.

"The US is deeply alarmed at reports of a military take-over of the transitional government," said U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman.

"This would contravene the Constitutional Declaration [which outlines the transition] and the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people," he said, according to a statement on Twitter. - AFP

11 a.m.

Internet down in Sudan

The Information Ministry said that the internet had been cut off and military forces closed bridges. The country's state news channel played patriotic traditional music and scenes of the Nile river. The Umma Party, the country's largest political party, described the arrests as an attempted coup, and called on people to take to the streets in resistance. Earlier, the Sudanese Professionals' Association, a group leading demands for a transition to democracy, issued a similar call. - AP

10.30 a.m.

Khartoum airport shut; international flights suspended

The Khartoum airport was shut and international flights were suspended on October 25, the Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel reported, amid reports of a military coup. There was no announcement from the Sudanese government on the status of the airport. - Reuters

Sudan's Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup

Sudan's Prime Minster Abdalla Hamdok was moved to an unknown location after refusing to issue a statement in support of an ongoing military coup, the information ministry said on Monday.

Joint military forces holding Hamdok under house arrest were pressuring him to issue a supportive statement, the information ministry said earlier on Monday. - Reuters

Military forces arrested several members of Sudan's civilian leadership early on October 25, Al Hadath TV reported, as a prominent pro-democracy group called on Sudanese to take to the streets to resist any military coup.

The arrests of the five government figures were confirmed by two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The officials said the detained government members include Industry Minister Ibrahim al-Sheikh, Information Minister Hamza Baloul, and Mohammed al-Fiky Suliman, member of the country's ruling transitional body, known as The Sovereign Council, and Faisal Mohammed Saleh, a media adviser to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. - AP

Joint military forces storm radio and television headquarters

Sudan's Information Ministry said that Joint military forces stormed radio and television headquarters in Omdurman, Sudan, arrests employees. - Reuters