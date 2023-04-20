Sudan conflict | India in touch with both warring sides in Sudan, focusing on safety of Indians: MEA

April 20, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is expected to meet the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on the Sudan situation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on April 20. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also informed that India is keeping a close watch on developments in Sudan as fighting between the forces of two rival generals showed no signs of abating.

When asked whether India is looking to evacuate its citizens from the violence-hit country, Mr. Bagchi said that some plans are being worked out, but it will depend on the ground situation. Calling the on-ground situation ‘very tense’, Mr. Bagchi assured that the MEA is in touch with countries with a key focus on ensuring the safety of Indians.

“Indian Embassy in Sudan is in a zone of fighting. Indian officials are functioning from different locations. But Indians are advised to avoid the Embassy premises as there is a lot of fighting going in that location”, Mr. Bagchi added.

Meanwhile, sources said that India is in touch with both the rival sides of the war in Sudan and is discussing possibilities of a ceasefire, safe passages and how to get people out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The safety and security of the Indians is our key focus, Mr. Bagchi said.

Over 300 people have been killed since fighting erupted in Khartoum on April 15 between the regular Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

On April 19, government sources said that the Ministry and the Embassy were “continuously monitoring” the developments. The source added that the authorities were in touch with the “The Quartet” countries — U.S, U.K, Saudi Arabia, and the U.A.E — to ensure the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan.

(with inputs from PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT