Sudan clashes | Indian national hit by a stray bullet dies in Khartoum

April 16, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - New Delhi

An Indian national died in Khartoum after being hit by a stray bullet in the violence-hit Sudanese capital city.

The Indian embassy in Khartoum said the deceased, Albert Augestine, was working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan.

"It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries," it tweeted.

The embassy said it is in touch with his family.

Reacting to the news, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed grief over Augestine’s death and said: “The situation in Khartoum remains one of great concern. We will continue to monitor developments.”

This comes a day after the Embassy of India in Sudan had urged all Indian nationals to stay indoors in view of the clashes. “All Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors, and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates,” a message put out by the Embassy of India in Khartoum had said.

Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary force battled fiercely in the capital and other areas, dealing a new blow to hopes for a transition to democracy and raising fears of a wider conflict.

A doctors’ syndicate said Sunday the death toll rose to 56. with at least 595 people wounded.

The clashes capped months of heightened tensions between the military and its partner-turned-rival, the Rapid Support Forces group.

Those tensions had delayed a deal with political parties to get the country back to its short-lived transition to democracy, which was derailed by an October 2021 military coup.

Chaotic scenes unfolded in the capital of Khartoum, where fighters firing from truck-mounted machine guns battled in densely populated neighbourhoods.

“Fire and explosions are everywhere,” said Amal Mohamed, a doctor in a public hospital in Omdurman.

“We haven’t seen such battles in Khartoum before,” said resident Abdel-Hamid Mustafa.

By the end of the day, the military issued a statement ruling out out negotiations with the RSF, instead calling for the dismantling of what it called a “rebellious militia.” The head of the paramilitary group, in turn, branded the armed forces chief a “criminal.” The tough language signalled that the conflict between the former allies, who jointly orchestrated the 2021 coup, was likely to continue.

