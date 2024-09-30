GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stuck NASA astronauts welcome SpaceX capsule that’ll bring them home next year

The two astronauts stuck at the International Space Station since June are welcoming their new ride home

Published - September 30, 2024 10:59 am IST - Cape Canaveral, Florida

AP
A file photo of Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams on Starliner

A file photo of Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams on Starliner | Photo Credit: AFP/NASA

The two astronauts stuck at the International Space Station since June welcomed their new ride home with Sunday’s (September 29, 2024) arrival of a SpaceX capsule.

SpaceX launched the rescue mission on Saturday (September 28, 2024) with a downsized crew of two astronauts and two empty seats reserved for Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who will return next year. The Dragon capsule docked in darkness as the two craft soared 265 miles (426 kilometers) above Botswana.

What happens to astronauts on an extended stay in space | In Focus podcast

NASA switched Mr. Wilmore and Ms. Williams to SpaceX following concerns over the safety of their Boeing Starliner capsule. It was the first Starliner test flight with a crew, and NASA decided the thruster failures and helium leaks cropped up after liftoff were too serious and poorly understood to risk the test pilots’ return. So Starliner returned to Earth empty earlier this month.

The Dragon carrying NASA’s Nick Hague and the Russian Space Agency’s Alexander Gorbunov will remain at the space station until February, turning what should have been a weeklong trip for Mr. Wilmore and Ms. Williams into a mission lasting more than eight months.

Two NASA astronauts were pulled from the mission to make room for Mr. Wilmore and Ms. Williams on the return leg.

“I just want to say welcome to our new compadres,” Ms. Williams, the space station commander, said once Mr. Hague and Mr. Gorbunov floated inside and were embraced by the nine astronauts awaiting them.

Capsule carrying 2 Russians and 1 American heads to Earth from space station

Mr. Hague said it was a smooth flight up. “Coming through the hatch and seeing all the smiles, and as much as I've laughed and cried in the last 10 minutes, I know it's going to be an amazing expedition," he said.

NASA likes to replace its station crews every six months or so. SpaceX has provided the taxi service since the company’s first astronaut flight in 2020. NASA also hired Boeing for ferry flights after the space shuttles were retired, but flawed software and other Starliner issues led to years of delays and more than $1 billion in repairs.

Starliner inspections are underway at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, with post-flight reviews of data set to begin this week.

“We’re a long way from saying, ‘Hey, we’re writing off Boeing,’” NASA’s associate administrator Jim Free said at a pre-launch briefing.

SpaceX plans to send five uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years, Musk says

The arrival of two fresh astronauts means the four who have been up there since March can now return to Earth in their own SpaceX capsule in just over a week, bringing the station's crew size back down to the normal seven. Their stay was extended a month because of the Starliner turmoil.

Although Saturday's (September 28, 2024) liftoff went well, SpaceX said the rocket's spent upper stage ended up outside its targeted impact zone in the Pacific because of a bad engine firing. The company has halted all Falcon launches until it figures out what went wrong.

