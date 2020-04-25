Stuck in Japan in the time of pandemic

Rahul Jog, a 34-year-old molecular biologist, became a father in mid-April. What should have been one of the happiest days of his life was instead a nightmare of anxiety, as he remained marooned in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo unable to travel to India. His wife gave birth at a hospital in Thane district of Mumbai, which has been declared a red zone at a high risk for COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, in Saitama, an area that borders Tokyo, Oracle database engineer Amit Kumar Sharma paced the streets at night, in tears and unable to sleep. On medication for depression, Mr. Sharma is desperate to return home to his family in Noida. He doesn’t know how much longer he’ll be able to afford the medicines that keep him going.

Across the Japanese archipelago, Indian citizens are stuck in a COVID-19-engendered limbo, their flights back home cancelled indefinitely. Many have nowhere to stay, expired work contracts, and no health insurance. A Whatsapp group for Indians stranded in Japan has about 200 members. Most are either software engineers or students whose job contracts or terms of study came to an end in March. All were booked to fly back home in late March or early April.

Mr. Jog had been in Japan for five and half years working as a postdoctoral fellow at a university when his research project wrapped up. Getting ready to return home to Ahmedabad, he discontinued his utilities, sold all his belongings and vacated his apartment, only to be confronted with the bombshell that his March 29 flight booking was no longer valid. The Japanese professor under whom he worked stepped up and found the funds to pay for a temporary apartment for Mr. Jog until May. After that, he is on his own.

Mr. Sharma, who moved to Saitama from Noida last June, had decided to return home due to a depression that he believes sprang from loneliness.

He’d resigned in February and was just about to finish serving his notice period when India’s lockdown was declared. He, too, had to vacate his apartment and is now staying at a Filipino friend’s place. Mr. Sharma feels especially vulnerable since he has to visit the hospital for depression medication. “There are no more beds in Japan for sick people. My heartbeat is always racing. I am getting panic attacks,” he said, weeping as he told his story over the phone.

Among the stranded, there are also a few who were on short-term visits to Japan. Jaipur-based businessman Kamal Vijayvargiya is an exporter of tea and herbal products, who flew to Tokyo on March 18 expecting to stay in town for four days meeting with prospective buyers. At the time, the Japanese government had still been insisting that the Tokyo Olympic Games would go ahead as planned in the summer, and Mr. Vijayvargiya interpreted this as a green signal to visit the country.

Sudden move

The exporter is livid at the suddenness of India’s decision to close borders, a move he compares to demonetisation. He pointed out that other countries, including Japan, gave their citizens time to prepare before imposing emergency measures.

Mr. Vijayvargiya is currently staying at a Japanese client’s home, an elderly lady who needs to visit the hospital weekly for dialysis. He is understandably apprehensive that she might contract the coronavirus and expose him to it.

Astha Taneja, a 26-year-old from Faridabad, is similarly worried. Her contract as a translator with a company in Tokyo is up and she is staying with a friend while waiting for the borders to reopen. But she, too, feels uncomfortable with the fact that her host travels on public transport to work everyday. “We are all suspicious of each other,” she said. “It’s an awkward situation.”

Air India has told ticket holders whose flights were cancelled that it is unlikely they will be able to return home before June. They have since been lobbying for the Indian government to arrange evacuation. Even after commercial airline operations between India and Japan ceased, Japanese airlines were running emergency flights out of India to repatriate citizens marooned there. These were flying out of Japan empty and the stranded Indians were begging for arrangements to be made for them to hitch a ride on them.

But the Indian government policy has remained unchanged, with all citizens around the world being told to stay put. “Whenever I call them (the Indian Embassy in Tokyo), they keep telling us to just practice Surya namaskar and trust in God,” said Mr. Sharma.

(Pallavi Aiyar is a journalist based in Tokyo)