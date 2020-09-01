Strong typhoon sweeping over Japan's Kyushu Island

A powerful typhoon was blowing over Japan’s southernmost islands early Tuesday on course for Japan’s main southern island and later the Korean Peninsula.
Warnings issued for the area around Okinawa, home to U.S. military bases, said strong gusts could cause some homes to collapse and extremely high tides were a risk as well.
The Japanese Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Maysak was expected to later make landfall on Kyushu, Japan’s southern main island, bringing strong winds and rain, then hit South Korea by Thursday.
Maysak had 162 km per hour, maximum winds at its center at daybreak, JMA said. It was forecast to strengthen slightly as it headed toward Kyushu.
A typhoon that hit the Korean Peninsula last week caused scattered minor damage in both Koreas.
Japan’s southern islands are often been hit by mudslides and flooding during typhoon season.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath