Strong typhoon sweeping over Japan's Kyushu Island

This Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, satellite image released by NASA shows Typhoon Maysak over Japan's southernmost islands, including Okinawa.

A powerful typhoon was blowing over Japan’s southernmost islands early Tuesday on course for Japan’s main southern island and later the Korean Peninsula.

Warnings issued for the area around Okinawa, home to U.S. military bases, said strong gusts could cause some homes to collapse and extremely high tides were a risk as well.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Maysak was expected to later make landfall on Kyushu, Japan’s southern main island, bringing strong winds and rain, then hit South Korea by Thursday.

Maysak had 162 km per hour, maximum winds at its center at daybreak, JMA said. It was forecast to strengthen slightly as it headed toward Kyushu.

A typhoon that hit the Korean Peninsula last week caused scattered minor damage in both Koreas.

Japan’s southern islands are often been hit by mudslides and flooding during typhoon season.

