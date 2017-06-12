Strong, shallow earthquake rattles Jakarta

A strong, shallow earthquake on Monday rocked part of Indonesia’s main island, causing panic but no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The National Disaster Management Agency said the earthquake on Monday morning shook wide parts of western Java island including the capital, Jakarta. It said residents in some cities ran out of houses in panic.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude-5.6 quake was centred in the Indian Ocean, about 97 km south-southwest of the West Java town of Cibungur with a depth of 10 km.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the quake was a stronger magnitude—6.3 but had no potential to cause a tsunami.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”