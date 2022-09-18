Strong quake hits Taiwan, topples house, halts rail traffic

The 6.4 magnitude shallow quake was centered north of Taitung County on the island's eastern shore

AP TAIPEI, Taiwan
September 18, 2022 07:32 IST

This image take from the USGS website locates the epicentre of an earthquake in southeastern Taiwan on September 17, 2022

A strong earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan on Saturday evening, toppling objects from store shelves, collapsing a house and interrupting rail service on the island, but there were no immediate reports of deaths, media reported.

Taiwan's Central News Agency said the 6.4 magnitude shallow quake was centered north of Taitung County on the island's eastern shore.

It partially collapsed an uninhabited house in Hualien County, about 165 kilometers (100 miles) north along the coast, causing no casualties. Trains linking Hualien and Taitung had been temporarily halted and five other high speed rail services canceled until safety checks are performed, the Taiwan Railways Administration said.

Metro systems in the capital, Taipei, and southern Kaohsiung City were temporarily suspended.

