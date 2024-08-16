'Strong indications' Bangladesh security forces used 'unnecessary' force: UN

The United Nations said on Friday (August 16, 2024) there were strong indications that the Bangladeshi security forces used unnecessary force in tackling the student-led uprising that ousted premier Sheikh Hasina.

Ms. Hasina, 76, fled to neighbouring India by helicopter last week as demonstrators flooded Dhaka's streets in a dramatic end to her iron-fisted rule of 15 years.

More than 450 people were killed in the weeks of protests leading up to her ousting on August 5.

"There are strong indications, warranting further independent investigation, that the security forces used unnecessary and disproportionate force in their response to the situation," the UN Human Rights office said in a preliminary report.

"Alleged violations included extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detention, enforced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment, and severe restrictions on exercise of freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly."

The report stressed the need for a rapid restoration of law and order, and the need to prevent further loss of life, violence and acts of reprisals.

The interim government replacing Ms. Hasina, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has invited UN investigators to probe the violent "atrocities" that accompanied her ousting.

Mr. Yunus, 84, returned from Europe last week to head a temporary administration that faces the monumental challenge of steering democratic reforms.

UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk said the transition in Bangladesh was a chance to ensure governance is anchored in rights and the rule of law.

"The transition ahead presents an historic opportunity to reform and revitalise the country's institutions, to restore fundamental freedoms and civic space, and to give all in Bangladesh a part in building the future," he said.

"Accountability for violations and justice for the victims are key for the way forward, and will need to be accompanied by a national healing process," he said.