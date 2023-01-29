HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Strong earthquake strikes Turkey-Iran border

The amount of destruction of houses and buildings in the city of Khoy is relatively high, agencies reported.

January 29, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - DUBAI

Reuters

An earthquake with a magnitude of up to 5.9 struck the Turkey-Iran border region on Saturday, January 28, 2023, destroying houses in a provincial capital in Iran, Iranian media and the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

"According to the preliminary observations of the Fars reporter, the amount of destruction of houses and buildings in the city of Khoy is relatively high," the semi-official news agency Fars reported.

The quake had a magnitude of 5.6 and was at a depth of 10 km, EMSC said. Iranian media said the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.9 and hit Iran's Western Azerbaijan province.

Iranian emergency officials said rescue teams were despatched to the area and hospitals were put on alert, state media said.

Related Topics

earthquake / Iran / Turkey

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.