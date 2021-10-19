International

Strong earthquake strikes off Turkish Mediterranean coast

There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties.   | Photo Credit: earthquake.usgs.gov/

A strong earthquake struck off the Turkish Mediterranean coast on Tuesday, Turkey’s disaster management agency said. There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate said the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck some 155 kilometers (96 miles) off the resort town of Kas, in Antalya province, at 8:32 a.m..

Turkey sits on top of major faultlines and earthquakes are frequent.

At least 17,000 people died in a powerful earthquake in northwest Turkey in 1999.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2021 12:27:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/strong-earthquake-strikes-off-turkish-mediterranean-coast/article37066526.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY