Strong earthquake strikes near Mexico-Guatemala border

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck near the coast of Chiapas in Mexico on May 12, the United States Geological Survey said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quake was at a depth of 75 km, the agency said.

Mexico's national civil protection agency reported on social media that it was monitoring the situation but that there were no initial reports of damage.

In Guatemala, where the quake could be felt in the capital of Guatemala City, the country's disaster agency CONRED reported structural damage in the departments of Quetzaltenango and San Marcos, near the country's border with Mexico, including a landslide that blocked part of a road.

There is no risk of an ensuing tsunami, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System and Mexico's navy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.