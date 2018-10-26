Strong earthquake strikes off Greece

more-in

A strong earthquake has shaken the Greek tourist island of Zakynthos in the Ionian Sea.

The US Geological Survey says the 6.8 magnitude quake was 35.9 kmsouthwest of Lithakia in the southern part of Zakynthos. It had a depth of 16 km and struck at 22:55 GMT (4:25 am IST) on Thursday.

Greece lies in one of the world’s most earthquake-prone regions, with thousands of quakes recorded every year. But few cause injuries or significant damage.

Zakynthos has had severe earthquakes in the past, and as a result has a very strict building safety code.