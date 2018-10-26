International

Strong earthquake strikes off Greece

Strong earthquake strikes off Greece
more-in

The 6.8 magnitude quake shakes the tourist island of Zakynthos in the Ionian Sea.

A strong earthquake has shaken the Greek tourist island of Zakynthos in the Ionian Sea.

The US Geological Survey says the 6.8 magnitude quake was 35.9 kmsouthwest of Lithakia in the southern part of Zakynthos. It had a depth of 16 km and struck at 22:55 GMT (4:25 am IST) on Thursday.

Greece lies in one of the world’s most earthquake-prone regions, with thousands of quakes recorded every year. But few cause injuries or significant damage.

Zakynthos has had severe earthquakes in the past, and as a result has a very strict building safety code.

Post a Comment
Related Topics International
Greece
earthquake
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2018 8:53:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/strong-earthquake-strike-off-greece/article25329514.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story