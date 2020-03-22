International

Strong earthquake shakes Croatia, damage reported

Damaged cars and a partially damaged building are seen following an earthquake, in Zagreb, Croatia March 22, 2020.

Damaged cars and a partially damaged building are seen following an earthquake, in Zagreb, Croatia March 22, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake measured 5.3 and struck a wide area north of the capital, Zagreb, at 6:23 a.m. (0523 GMT) Sunday.

A strong earthquake has shaken Croatia and its capital, causing widespread damage and panic. No casualties were initially reported.

Witnesses say several buildings have cracked walls and rooftops have been damaged. Downtown streets were littered with debris.

At least one another tremor was recorded later.

