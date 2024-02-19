Strike at the Eiffel Tower closes one of the world's most popular monuments to visitors

February 19, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - PARIS

Visitors to the Eiffel Tower were turned away on February 19 because of a strike over poor financial management at one of the world’s most-visited sites.

A sign was posted at the entrance in English, saying, “Due to strike, the Eiffel Tower is closed. We apologize.”

The hugely popular 300-meter (984-foot) landmark in central Paris has seen soaring visitor numbers in the lead up to the Summer Olympics in the French capital.

Tourists planning to visit the Eiffel Tower on February 19 were warned of disruptions in multiple languages on its website. Visitors were advised to check the website before heading to the monument or to postpone their trip. Electronic ticket owners were told to check their inboxes beforehand.

The Eiffel Tower is typically open 365 days a year, but it is occasionally affected by strikes. In December, it was closed to visitors for an entire day during Christmas and New Year’s holidays because of a strike over contract negotiations.

Stephane Dieu of the CGT union, which represents a large number of the Eiffel Tower’s employees, said Monday's strike is aimed at a salary increase in proportion to the incoming revenue from ticket sales and improved maintenance of the monument, which is owned by the Paris municipality.

