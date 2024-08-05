Strained U.S.-Hasina ties in focus, as opposition calls for “long march” on Dhaka

Sunday’s violence in Bangladesh and the declaration of “long march” by the opposition BNP and the banned Jamaat-E-Islami have triggered a conversation in policy levels about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s international engagements and if Bangladesh’s current political instability could have been handled better, had PM Hasina been more creative in her engagement with the western powers. India has termed the protests an “internal” matter while urging citizens to avoid travelling to Bangladesh and other powers like China and Russia too have not said anything notable, however the strident remarks from the U.S. State Department have pointed at a weak spot in Ms. Hasina’s diplomatic preparedness in dealing with the latest challenge to her rule.

Bangladesh protests updates: August 5, 2024

The frozen political relation between Prime Minister Hasina and the U.S. was visible clearly when the U.S. State Department on July 22 called on the Awami League government to “uphold the right to peaceful protest” with Spokesperson Mathew Miller saying, “We condemn any violence against peaceful protesters.”

“In addition, we remain deeply concerned by reports of ongoing telecommunications disruptions across the country, which limits the ability of people in Bangladesh including American citizens to access critical information,” Mr Miller further said.

The disturbance that erupted in a quick series of escalating steps has come as the biggest threat for the Sheikh Hasina government that was expected to calibrate its global relations during this year. Prime Minister Hasina started 2024 on a positive note by winning the election on January 7. Subsequently, after the return of the Modi government in India, Ms. Hasina visited New Delhi twice within a fortnight in June and then proceeded to China on July 7. She returned from China reportedly after truncating the visit abruptly as the anti-quota protest erupted in Dhaka..

The election in Bangladesh was held after months of strong criticism by the U.S., European Union and other western entities that sought a transparent election that would include the opposition. They however could not resolve the stalemate as the opposition demanded polls to be held under a caretaker government while Ms Hasina rejected possibilities of a caretaker government saying that had been nullified by the national parliament back in 2011. Ahead of the election, the U.S. ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas drew attention first when soon after his posting as the envoy to Dhaka, in June 2022 he visited the Chief Election Commissioner of Bangladesh Kazi Habibul Awal and urged him to hold an inclusive election. He subsequently held multiple meetings with the civil society members and met many government officials reiterating the U.S. line regarding the perceived democratic backsliding in Bangladesh.

The pitch by the U.S. administration for inclusive politics faced a tough pushback from the Awami League government of PM Hasina who repeatedly targeted Nobel laureate Dr. Mohammed Yunus who had to face several corruption cases at home. Ms Hasina has been on record accusing Mr Yunus of using his (western) elite connections to torpedo World Bank loan for the landmark bridge on the Padma which she has described among her government’s biggest achievements. It is well known that Prof. Yunus is a friend of former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and has well wishers in the western capitals. He had also debuted in politics in 2007 when the military had taken over till elections were held in 2008 that led to the return of Ms. Hasina to power. Ms. Hasina has remained in the seat of power since her election victory in December 2008 and subsequently steered her country through the 2008-09 global economic downturn, impact of Arab Spring on remittance-dependent Bangladesh economy, 2016 Holey Artisan bakery killings by ISIS terrorists, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current situation and the imminent “long march” by the opposition and Jamaat activists to Dhaka has however prompted discussion in Dhaka about the failure of Hasina government in building a strong dialogue with the United States, the biggest investor in the economy of Bangladesh.

Despite its overwhelming economic and diplomatic presence in Bangladesh, the American establishment never found a warm welcome from Ms. Hasina. Ambassador Haas was among the leading western diplomats who met Ms. Hasina after her fourth consecutive victory in January polls, but the political warmth of the relation had little chance of revival as Ms Hasina had repeatedly accused the US of plotting her downfall. The problem between Hasina and the U.S. establishment dates back to the assassination of her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and fifteen other members of her family which had prompted strong buzz in Dhaka that international forces were involved in removing the left leaning government of Sheikh Mujib.

In April 2023, when Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen was visiting Washington DC, PM Hasina slammed the U.S. in the national parliament saying, “American can change power in any country it wants. They want to bring such a government here which will not have any democratic existence.” She also maintained her “malice to none” foreign policy indicating that she would not join any strategic or military bloc like ‘Quad’ that includes Australia, India, Japan and the US. Last year her government issued an Indo-Pacific Outlook which supported the core principles of Quad but did not indicate if Dhaka under PM Hasina would deepen ties with Quad. Ms. Hasina’s latest anti-US volley came in May when she accused the U.S. of aspiring to have a naval base in St. Martin’s island off the coast of Chittagong and said a “foreign nation” of ‘white man’ is planning to carve out a “Christian state” that would include parts of Bangladesh and Myanmar indicating at the ongoing violence in the Rakhine province of Myanmar which has impacted Chittagong.