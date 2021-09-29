Stop using drones, Taliban warn U.S.

29 September 2021 22:44 IST

The Islamist militia warned of consequences if the United States did not stop flying drones over Afghan airspace

The Taliban on Wednesday warned of consequences if the United States did not stop flying drones over Afghan airspace.

“The U.S. has violated all international rights and laws as well as its commitments made to the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, with the operation of these drones in Afghanistan,” the Taliban said in a statement on Twitter. “We call on all countries, especially United States, to treat Afghanistan in light of international rights, laws and commitments ... in order to prevent any negative consequences.”

U.S. officials were not immediately available to comment.

The Islamist militia swept back into power in Afghanistan last month after most U.S. and other Western troops left the country, ending a military and diplomatic mission that began soon after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.