Stop denuclearisation talk, North Korea warns South

A pro-unification rally in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday.

A pro-unification rally in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: JUNG YEON-JE

Pyongyang accuses Seoul of meddling.

North Korea on Saturday issued another angry statement against Seoul, this time excoriating it for “nonsensical” statements on the stalled dialogue about Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons.

South Korea has been the target of a wave of angry statements recently from the North. The latest statement was in response to a South Korean Foreign Ministry official reportedly saying Seoul would continue “efforts for denuclearisation”, referring to the long-stalled nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea.

“It is really preposterous to hear the balderdash of South Korean authorities... who do not have either any qualification to discuss, or... poke their noses into the matters between” Pyongyang and Washington, Kwon Jong-gun, the North’s foreign affairs official in charge of negotiating with the U.S., said in a statement. Mr. Kwon denounced Seoul for trying to “meddle” in the process in the statement, which was carried by North Korea’s official KCNA news agency and concluded with the warning: “It is better to stop a nonsensical talking about denuclearisation.”

