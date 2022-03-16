Stop attacking Ukraine if Moscow is serious about diplomacy, U.S. NSA Jake Sullivan tells Russian counterpart Gen. Nikolay Patrushev

In addition to opposing the invasion of Ukraine, Mr. Sullivan told Mr. Patrushev that the U.S. would continue to impose costs on Russia, and “reinforce NATO’s eastern flank” in consultation with allies.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks to the media during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington on February 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with his Russian counterpart, General Nikolay Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, on Wednesday morning amidst Russia’s ongoing attack on Ukraine , as per the White House.

In addition to opposing the invasion of Ukraine, Mr. Sullivan told Mr. Patrushev that the U.S. would continue to impose costs on Russia (i.e., step up sanctions against Russian entities and individuals) , and “reinforce NATO’s eastern flank” in consultation with allies, the White House said in a readout of the call. The U.S. began deploying thousands of additional troops in Europe before Russia’s February 24 attack on Ukraine, as Moscow was building up a troop presence along Ukraine’s borders. There were a total of about 80,000 U.S. troops in Europe as per January estimates.

“Mr. Sullivan told General Patrushev that if Russia is serious about diplomacy then Moscow should stop attacking Ukrainian cities and towns. Mr. Sullivan also warned General Patrushev about the consequences and implications of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine,” the readout said.

Russia had accused the U.S. of financing “military biological activities” in Ukraine, including by convening a United Nations Security Council meeting on the issue. The U.S. has denied that it is in possession of or developing chemical and biological weapons anywhere.

NATO defence chiefs met in Brussels on Wednesday and U.S. President Joe Biden is due to visit the city next week for a NATO Summit.