Steve King ousted in Iowa primary

U.S. Congressman Steve King, who was called out by his colleagues last year for using hateful rhetoric, lost his bid for reelection on Tuesday as a Republican rival defeated him for their party’s nomination in an Iowa primary election.

Randy Feenstra, a state Senator backed by several major Republican organisations, was projected by several news organisations as the winner in Iowa’s 4th congressional district, increasing the odds that Republicans will keep the seat in November.

Voters in the district had returned Mr. King to Congress before despite his incendiary comments, often directed against immigrants.

