Steve Bannon, ex-Trump advisor, to face fraud charges in New York

The former White House advisor was accused of fraud and embezzling a part of $25 million of donor funds set aside to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico

AFP New York
September 08, 2022 17:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon. | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump’s former advisor Steve Bannon is due to appear in court on September 8 to be charged with fraud in a case of alleged misappropriation of funds for the construction of a wall between the United States and Mexico, U.S. media reported.

Mr. Bannon, 68, a popular ideologue who was closely involved in Donald Trump’s rise to the American presidency, was en route New York on September 7 to surrender to the office of Manhattan’s prosecutor and to face the charges, his lawyer Robert Costello told CNBC television.

The Manhattan prosecutor’s office did not respond to AFP’s request for comment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
U.S. House votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

Details about the exact nature of the charges were not public, as the indictment is sealed, but the Washington Post, CNBC and CNN reported that they relate to the same case that saw Mr. Bannon indicted in 2020 for financial fraud.

The former White House advisor was arrested in August 2020 in that case, where he was accused alongside three others of fraud and embezzling a part of $25 million of donor funds set aside to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The construction of the wall was a key campaign promise by Mr. Trump in his run to the presidency in 2016.

Mr. Bannon was never tried for those charges, after then president Trump pardoned him in January last year, a day before he left the White House.

In a statement, Mr. Bannon denounced “bogus lawsuits” against him 60 days before the November 8 midterm legislative elections.

Also Read
Trump adviser Steve Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying Capitol riot subpoena

He blasted “an armed partisan politicization of the criminal justice system.”

The criminal indictment comes six weeks after Mr. Bannon was convicted in a federal court in Washington of obstructing the investigative powers of Congress.

He had refused to cooperate with the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 assault on Capitol Hill.

Even after leaving the White House in August 2017, Mr. Bannon had remained close to Mr. Trump, speaking with him the day before the Capitol riot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
investigation
justice and rights
judiciary (system of justice)
USA
fraud
corruption & bribery

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app