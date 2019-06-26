Stephanie Grisham is new White House Press Secretary

President Donald Trump on Tuesday named Stephanie Grisham — until now spokeswoman for his wife Melania — the chief White House Press Secretary, taking over an office that has seen sharply deteriorating relations with the media.

The appointment, announced by Melania Trump on Twitter, replaces the outgoing Sarah Sanders, who oversaw the near ending of once traditional daily White House press briefings and fought repeatedly with journalists who accused her of lying.

Ms. Grisham will also hold the more strategic post of Communications Director, the first lady tweeted.

“I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director!” Melania Trump wrote. “She has been with us since 2015 - @POTUS & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country.”

Ms. Grisham is a Trump loyalist, having joined his presidential campaign back in 2015 and winning a reputation as a tough operator in the first lady’s office.