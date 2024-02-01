ADVERTISEMENT

State Duma approves Bill to confiscate assets of people ‘discrediting’ Russian army

February 01, 2024 07:14 am | Updated 07:14 am IST

The Bill is now expected to quickly sail through the Upper House of Parliament and receive Russian President Vladimir Putin’s signature

AP

In this handout picture taken and released by the Russian State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s Parliament, lawmakers attend a plenary session in Moscow on January 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Lower House of Russia’s Parliament on Wednesday approved a Bill that would allow authorities to confiscate money, valuables and other assets from people convicted of spreading “deliberately false information” about the country’s military.

After its swift passage in the State Duma, the Bill is now expected to quickly sail through the Upper House of Parliament and receive Russian President Vladimir Putin’s signature.

Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the measure would strengthen the punishment for the “traitors who sling mud at our country and our troops” and “strip those scoundrels of honourary titles, confiscate their assets, money and other valuables.”

‘Extremist activities’

The new law would apply to people who are convicted of publicly inciting “extremist activities,” calling for actions that would hurt the security of the state or “discrediting” the armed forces. Discrediting the Russian military became a criminal offense under a law adopted as part of a sweeping government crackdown on dissent after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone who tries to destroy Russia, who betrays it, must suffer the deserved punishment and pay compensation for the damage inflicted on the country, at the cost of their property,” Mr. Volodin said before Wednesday’s vote.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Russia

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US