Stampede during New Year's event in Uganda kills at least 9

January 01, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KAMPALA, Uganda

Police said five people died at the scene and four others died of their injuries at the hospital.

A stampede during New Year's celebrations at a popular mall in Uganda's capital, Kampala, left at least nine people dead, including children, police said Sunday.

The stampede happened at the Freedom City Mall in Namasuba suburb as revelers rushed to watch fireworks.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said the incident appeared to have occurred at midnight “when an event emcee encouraged attendees to go outside and watch a fireworks display.”

The Katwe Territorial Police are “investigating an incident of rash (behavior) and neglect” according to an official statement.

No arrests have been made so far.

Police said five people died at the scene and four others died of their injuries at the hospital where they had been taken for treatment. There was no immediate information on other injured people.

The police said the bodies had been taken to the city mortuary in Mulago.

The shopping mall is a popular venue for music concerts and new year celebrations.

