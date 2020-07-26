Staff prepare to leave U.S. consulate in Chengdu

26 July 2020 23:14 IST

The office is to be evacuated by Monday morning

Staff of the U.S. consulate in Chengdu made final efforts to clear the premises on Sunday as security remained tight outside, ahead of a Monday closure ordered by Beijing as China-U.S. relations continue to worsen.

Escalating tensions: On U.S. closing Chinese mission | Skyrocketing tensions: On U.S.-China ties

A mini tourist atmosphere prevailed outside the facility on a tree-lined street on a hot Sunday, as onlookers shared sidewalk space with dozens of uniformed and plainclothes police opposite the entrance.

Consulate closures in Houston and Chengdu have escalated a sharp deterioration in ties between the world’s two biggest economies.

Police asked people to move on when crowds formed outside the consulate, as onlookers took photos and videos of what they expected would be the last time to see the compound in U.S. hands. The street was closed to traffic, except for consular or police vehicles let through by police.

Tit-for-tat closures

China on Friday ordered the closure of the Chengdu consulate in the southwestern provide of Sichuan. That means an evacuation deadline of 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Monday, according to the editor of a state-run tabloid.

A coach that had been on the Chengdu consulate premises on Saturday left on Sunday morning. It was unclear who or what was inside. Since Friday, staff have been seen coming and going, including at least one with a suitcase. Removal vans entered and left on Saturday and Sunday.