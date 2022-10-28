Five stabbed in supermarket attack in Italy, one killed

AP October 28, 2022 01:31 IST

Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari is among the five stabbed in the supermarket attack

Emergency personnel wheel an injured person at the scene of an attack in Milan, Italy, on October 27, 2022. A man armed with a knife stabbed five people inside a shopping center south of Milan on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

A man armed with a knife stabbed five people on Thursday inside a shopping center south of the Italian city of Milan, killing one person, Italian media reported. Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack, the news agency LaPresse reported. A supermarket employee died en route to the hospital, according to the ANSA news agency. The wounded included a Spanish soccer player, Pablo Mari, who is on loan to the Serie A club Monza from Arsenal, Lapresse reported. The motive for the attacks was unknown. Italian authorities said there were no elements to suggest terrorism, LaPresse reported.



