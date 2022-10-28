World

Five stabbed in supermarket attack in Italy, one killed

Emergency personnel wheel an injured person at the scene of an attack in Milan, Italy, on October 27, 2022. A man armed with a knife stabbed five people inside a shopping center south of Milan on Thursday.

Emergency personnel wheel an injured person at the scene of an attack in Milan, Italy, on October 27, 2022. A man armed with a knife stabbed five people inside a shopping center south of Milan on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

A man armed with a knife stabbed five people on Thursday inside a shopping center south of the Italian city of Milan, killing one person, Italian media reported.

Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack, the news agency LaPresse reported.

A supermarket employee died en route to the hospital, according to the ANSA news agency. The wounded included a Spanish soccer player, Pablo Mari, who is on loan to the Serie A club Monza from Arsenal, Lapresse reported.

The motive for the attacks was unknown. Italian authorities said there were no elements to suggest terrorism, LaPresse reported.


