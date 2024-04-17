GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Stabbing at Sydney church brings up terror-filled past of Assyrian community

Since Monday night’s violence, religious leaders have met law enforcement and issued public calls for calm, trying to make sure nightfall on Tuesday does not bring more violence

April 17, 2024 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - Sydney

AFP
Police stand outside the Assyrian Christ The Good Shepherd Church after a knife attack that took place during a service the night before, in Wakeley in Sydney, Australia, on April 16, 2024

Police stand outside the Assyrian Christ The Good Shepherd Church after a knife attack that took place during a service the night before, in Wakeley in Sydney, Australia, on April 16, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

The stabbing of a prominent bishop has rocked Australia’s tight-knit Assyrian community, conjuring terrors of past violence in the homelands many fled.

During a livestreamed church service on Monday, a 16-year-old suspect slashed wildly at Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel as he gave a sermon at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Sydney. The suspect was quickly subdued and no one was gravely hurt, but the incident incited riots that lasted hours and shattered a community’s sense of peace.

“For community members who escaped war-torn countries, witnessing something like that was triggering, and brought back memories they had tried to bottle up and don’t want to remember,” said Ramsin Edward, a board member at the Assyrian National Council of Australia.

Assuaging anger

Since the attack, Mr. Edward has been speaking to the community, trying to understand and assuage a burning anger that left homes damaged, police cars wrecked and officers hospitalised.

This sentiment runs deep for a community anchored by faith and language that have sustained it for centuries and set Assyrians apart from neighbours in their ancient homelands — modern-day Iraq and Syria.

Since Monday night’s violence, religious leaders have met law enforcement and issued public calls for calm, trying to make sure nightfall on Tuesday does not bring more violence.

Related Topics

Australia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.