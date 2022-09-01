Police: 1 killed, 2 hurt in apparent stabbing at high school

The attack happened inside the school in a common area, and many students witnessed the attack, the police chief said. He declined to release names.

AP North Carolina
September 01, 2022 22:10 IST

One person was killed and two were injured Thursday in an apparent stabbing on the fourth day of class at an eastern North Carolina high school, police said.

Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero told reporters at a news conference that two minors were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune with injuries, and one later died. He said that the attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville appeared to be a stabbing but that the investigation was ongoing. He said that a teacher was also injured but not stabbed.

There was no ongoing threat to the public.

The chief said a school resource officer responded within about 20 seconds of receiving word of the attack around 7 a.m., and a student suspect was taken into custody. The attack happened inside the school in a common area, and many students witnessed the attack, the police chief said. He declined to release names.

A lockdown lasted until 8:45 a.m., after which the school began a dismissal process to release students to their parents. Nearly all students had left with their parents by the time police held a midmorning news conference.

All sporting events and activities have been cancelled, and Friday will be a virtual school day. School will resume in person on Tuesday.

The attack happened just days after the school district began class on Monday.

