Sri Lanka parliamentary poll: Ruling NPP heads for landslide victory

In the only polling division result announced so far, the NPP won decisively in the southern province capital of Galle with over 70% of the vote

Updated - November 15, 2024 01:42 am IST - Colombo

PTI
The ruling National People's Power party led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is poised for a sweeping victory in the Sri Lankan parliamentary election held on Thursday (November 14, 2024).

As of 11 p.m. local time, with partial results declared, the NPP has secured a substantial 70% of the vote. The main opposition, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), and the National Democratic Front (NDF), backed by former president Ranil Wickremesinghe, have been reduced to just 11% and 5% of the vote, respectively.

Anura expects to secure a ‘strong presence’ in Sri Lanka’s Parliament

In the only polling division result announced so far, the NPP won decisively in the southern province capital of Galle with over 70% of the vote.

Analysts note that the NPP has increased its vote share compared to the September presidential election. If this trend continues, the party will surpass the 150-seat mark, achieving an absolute majority in the 225-member parliament.

Thursday's (November 14, 2024) election was the first major test for NPP. The snap parliamentary polls were the first after the 2022 economic crisis.

Published - November 15, 2024 01:41 am IST

