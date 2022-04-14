Sri Lanka’s Opposition party JVP to hold three-day public march to protest against government

The march will start from Beruwala in Kalutara District of western province on April 17 at 9.00 am and reach Colombo on April 19.

Sri Lanka’s Opposition party Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) will hold a massive public march for three days next week to support the ongoing protest against the Rajapaksa government, as it accused the government of "stubbornly" trying to stay in power by using various tactics without listening to the people’s demands.

JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva at a press conference on Wednesday said that the "largest public march in the country’s history" will be held from April 17 to 19 to take "this struggle to victory", the Colombo Page news portal reported.

“We are ready to give a new impetus to the struggle and turn it into a people’s power that will end victoriously,” Mr. Silva said.

“Artists, lawyers and experts from all walks of life have joined the people’s struggle and are urging this government to go home. The government is stubbornly trying to stay in power by using various tactics without listening to the people’s demands,” he said as protestors camped outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office for a sixth day on Thursday, demanding his resignation over the worst economic crisis in memory.

He said the government hopes that this struggle will slowly extinguish but they should not underestimate the people’s struggle.

The party invited all who wish to contribute sincerely, regardless of party affiliation. "We need to create a people’s power that will turn this into a struggle that the government will not be able to ignore the demands of the people. We have to create a people’s power that will drive out the corrupt government, and create a people’s government that punishes the corrupt…We urge the people to join hands with the measures and make it a success,” Mr. Silva said.

The President and his older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, continue to hold power, despite their politically powerful family being the focus of public ire.

Parliament has failed to reach a consensus on how to deal with the crisis after nearly 40 governing coalition lawmakers said they would no longer vote according to coalition instructions, significantly weakening the government. But with opposition parties divided, they have been incapable of forming a majority to take control of Parliament.

Colombo's Mayor Rosy Senanayake on Thursday said that at this crucial juncture in the country, all members of the Opposition should unite as one despite their differences and commit themselves to the motherland and the people.

She said that a solution to the political and economic crisis faced by the country can only be found through the united Opposition.

The island nation is in the midst of one of the worst economic crises it’s ever seen. It has just defaulted on its foreign debts for the first time since its independence, and the country’s 22 million people are facing crippling 12-hour power cuts, and an extreme scarcity of food, fuel and other essential items such as medicines.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ali Sabry in an interview to Bloomberg said that his country needs between USD 3 billion to USD 4 billion this year to pull itself out of an unprecedented economic crisis and plans to start talks with the International Monetary Fund for help. Sabry said talks are scheduled to begin in Washington on April 18 and he expects emergency relief funds a week later, "if things go well".

He said that Sri Lanka is looking at bridge financing options, and is confident it can secure aid from countries including China and India.

The government on Tuesday announced the default of the island’s international debt payments, the first time ever in independent Sri Lanka.

President Gotabaya who got his ministers to resign as a response to public dissatisfaction failed to win support for his call on the Opposition parties to join a unity Cabinet. He is running the country with just four ministers.

President Gotabaya has defended his government's actions, saying the foreign exchange crisis was not his making and the economic downturn was largely pandemic driven by the island nation’s tourism revenue and inward remittances waning.