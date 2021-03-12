Sri Lanka’s Opposition Leader slams govt. invite to Myanmar junta’s Minister

Move legitimises military takeover, according to Sajith Premadasa

Sri Lanka’s Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa “vehemently” condemned the Rajapaksa administration’s invitation to the Myanmar junta’s Foreign Minister for a virtual meet of regional body BIMSTEC to be held in April.

The invitation “basically legitimised the military takeover”, Mr. Premadasa said, describing Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena’s move as “distasteful and dastardly.”

In a letter sent earlier this month, Mr. Gunawardena invited the junta-appointed Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin for a ministerial meeting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation that Sri Lanka currently chairs.

Amid mounting criticism from hundreds of social media users and pro-democracy activists from Myanmar, Colombo sought to justify its invitation, saying it was limited to the BIMSTEC meet, and said the government was yet to decide on its stance on the military power grab in Myanmar.

Urging the Foreign Minister to withdraw his invitation and apologise to the people of Myanmar, Mr. Premadasa told reporters on Thursday that the Minister had the “audacity” to invite an illegally appointed Minister, despite Aung San Suu Kyi’s party securing a “resounding” win in the last elections.

Mr. Premadasa said Ms. Suu Kyi’s party came to power “by the ballot and not the bullet”, adding, “But today bullets are being used by the military administration on the people of merely for attempting to restore democracy.”