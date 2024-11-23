 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Sri Lanka’s local council election to take place early next year, says minister

Published - November 23, 2024 05:25 pm IST - Colombo

PTI
Sri Lanka’s foreign minister Vijitha Herath. File

Sri Lanka’s foreign minister Vijitha Herath. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka’s local council election could take place early next year, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath announced on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

“We have no monies allocated to hold it this year, but they will be held early next year,” Mr. Herath told reporters.

This will be the third country-wide election since September besides an election held for a local council in late September.

The local council election has been due since March 2023 when it came to be suspended due to the economic crisis.

Sri Lanka's new Parliament convened; speaker and others elected

The government said it was unable to allocate monies because of the dire finances caused by the economic crisis.

However, the highest court in response to a fundamental rights petition filed by the Opposition ruled that the then finance minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Sri Lanka Election Commission had violated fundamental rights by their failure to hold the election.

The court ordered the holding of the election as soon as possible.

Election Commission officials at the end of the parliamentary election held on November 14 said arrangements to hold the local election would soon commence.

“The commission is set to meet on November 27 to make final decisions,” officials said.

Some 340 local councils would go to polls to elect bodies for a four-year term. The last nationwide local election was held in February 2018.

Published - November 23, 2024 05:25 pm IST

Related Topics

Sri Lanka / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.