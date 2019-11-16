International

Sri Lankan presidential rivals welcome record turnout

Decision day: Election officialsbringing ballot boxes to the counting centre in Colombo on Saturday.

Decision day: Election officialsbringing ballot boxes to the counting centre in Colombo on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Both Rajapaksa and Premadasa camps see high numbers as good augury

As voting ended on Saturday, the rival political camps of Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Sajith Premadasa in Sri Lanka’s presidential election appeared confident that the high turnout would push their candidate past the required 50% mark. A second round of counting will be undertaken to tally preference votes if neither contestant secures over half the vote share.

“Going by the high turnout, it looks like there is a very strong anti-incumbency sentiment,” said Namal Rajapaksa, legislator and nephew of Mr. Gotabaya Rajapaksa. “The fact that the whole country, including the north, has voted in large numbers shows that they all want to be part of this democratic process. It is a very healthy sign,” he told The Hindu.

Cabinet Minister Mano Ganesan said it was “very encouraging” to see the large number of voters exercising their franchise.

Watch | 2019 Sri Lanka Presidential Election
 

“Sajith Premadasa is quite popular in the south and he has proactively reached out to the minorities across the island in his campaign. We are quite hopeful that he will win,” he said.

Mr. Premadasa is banking heavily on the minority vote which is widely expected to go in his favour, since prominent Tamil (north-east and hill country) and Muslim parties have backed him this election. Moreover, many Tamils and Muslims are still fearful of Mr. Rajapaksa, who is accused of war crimes — he has denied them — and is linked to reactionary Sinhala Buddhist groups that have stoked anti-Muslim violence in the past.

Also Read
A Sri Lankan Special Task Force man stands guard as election officials carry ballot boxes to be transferred to a main counting centre after the presidential election voting centres closed in Colombo on November 16, 2019.

Sri Lanka presidential elections: High turnout signals close race

Boycott call rejected

The high Tamil turnout in the north and east is also seen as a rejection of repeated calls for a boycott from some political leaders.

“It [turnout] means that the Tamil voter is very pragmatic and knows what is really good for the Tamil people in the given context,” said M.A. Sumanthiran, Jaffna district MP and spokesman of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA). Post-war, engaging fully in the available democratic space is a “sine qua non”, he said, if the Tamils are to make any progress in achieving their political aspirations. “Our people understand this very well…boycott was never on the cards,” he told The Hindu.

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Sri Lanka Presidential Elections
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 21, 2020 11:15:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/sri-lankan-presidential-rivals-welcome-record-turnout/article29994256.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY