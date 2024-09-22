Sri Lankan presidential elections: Dissanayake on way to win, postal voting results suggest

National People's Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake seems set to become Sri Lanka’s ninth executive president on Sunday (September 22, 2024) with an impressive show in the presidential election, according to postal voting results of seven electoral districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Sri Lanka presidential poll LIVE updates

The polling took place on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time at over 13,400 polling stations in 22 electoral districts.

The 56-year-old leader had taken an unassailable lead over his rivals, the main Opposition leader, Sajith Premadasa, 57, and the incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, 75.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to results declared in postal voting of seven of the 22 electoral districts, the NPP leader has gained 56% of the votes, with his rivals trail him by grabbing 19% each.

According to the trend shown in postal voting results, analysts say Mr. Dissanayake is likely to win the presidency by 50% plus votes.

This comes after predictions that a second preference vote count might be needed to determine the winner among the three front runners.

The election, dubbed a three-cornered contest between Mr. Wickremesinghe, Mr. Dissanayake, and Mr. Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), shows signs of being a landslide for Mr. Dissanayake, who would become Sri Lanka’s first ever Marxist head of state.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.