Sri Lankan presidential elections: Dissanayake on way to win, postal voting results suggest

The election, dubbed a three-cornered contest between Mr. Wickremesinghe, Mr. Dissanayake, and Mr. Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), shows signs of being a landslide for Mr. Dissanayake, who would become Sri Lanka’s first ever Marxist head of state

Updated - September 22, 2024 05:28 am IST - Colombo

PTI
Leader and the presidential candidate of National People’s Power Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrives at a polling station to cast his vote in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

Leader and the presidential candidate of National People’s Power Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrives at a polling station to cast his vote in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

National People's Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake seems set to become Sri Lanka’s ninth executive president on Sunday (September 22, 2024) with an impressive show in the presidential election, according to postal voting results of seven electoral districts.

The polling took place on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time at over 13,400 polling stations in 22 electoral districts.

The 56-year-old leader had taken an unassailable lead over his rivals, the main Opposition leader, Sajith Premadasa, 57, and the incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, 75.

According to results declared in postal voting of seven of the 22 electoral districts, the NPP leader has gained 56% of the votes, with his rivals trail him by grabbing 19% each.

According to the trend shown in postal voting results, analysts say Mr. Dissanayake is likely to win the presidency by 50% plus votes.

This comes after predictions that a second preference vote count might be needed to determine the winner among the three front runners.

The election, dubbed a three-cornered contest between Mr. Wickremesinghe, Mr. Dissanayake, and Mr. Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), shows signs of being a landslide for Mr. Dissanayake, who would become Sri Lanka’s first ever Marxist head of state.

Published - September 22, 2024 05:26 am IST

