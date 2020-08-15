Sri Lankan President to present new government’s policy statement on August 20

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would present the new government’s policy statement at the ceremonial first session of Parliament on August 20, according to media reports on Saturday.
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa-led Sri Lanka People’s Party (SLPP) won a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections held last week. The SLPP and its allies won a record 150 seats in the 225-member Parliament.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is scheduled to chair the inaugural meeting and the statement of the new government’s policies will be read by him on August 20, the Daily Mirror reported.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has decided to resume a programme to provide employment opportunities to 150,000 persons that was halted due to the General Election and the recruits are to report to work on September 2, the President’s Media Division said on Friday.
The number of unemployed graduates to be recruited is 50,000. For the remaining 100,000 jobs, candidates will be selected from families of the lowest strata of income earners in the society.
The programme to employ 50,000 graduates and 100,000 low-income earners was formulated within weeks after the President assumed office in November last year, the newspaper said in a separate report on Friday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath