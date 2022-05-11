Sri Lankan President to appoint new PM, cabinet this week

Sri Lankan President to appoint new PM, cabinet this weekCOLOMBO May 11, 2022 21:41 IST
Former premier Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned following deadly violence in the country
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday he would appoint a new prime minister and cabinet this week, after former premier Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned following deadly violence in the country.
The new prime minister and cabinet will command a majority in the 225-seat parliament, Gotabaya Rajapaksa said.

