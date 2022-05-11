Sri Lankan President to appoint new PM, cabinet this week

A woman watches a telecast speech of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at her house in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

May 11, 2022 21:41 IST

Former premier Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned following deadly violence in the country

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday he would appoint a new prime minister and cabinet this week, after former premier Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned following deadly violence in the country.

The new prime minister and cabinet will command a majority in the 225-seat parliament, Gotabaya Rajapaksa said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More to follow