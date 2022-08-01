Sri Lankan President says it's not right time for Rajapaksa to return after fleeing country

President Wickremesinghe has remained in contact with Gotabaya Rajapaksa to deal with administrative handover issues

Sri Lanka's new president Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Sunday it was not the right time for former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to the country as it could inflame political tensions, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"I don't believe it's the time for him to return," Mr. Wickremesinghe said in an interview with the agency. "I have no indication of him returning soon."

Mr. Wickremesinghe has remained in contact with Mr. Rajapaksa to deal with administrative handover issues and other government business, the report said.