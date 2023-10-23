ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe effects first Cabinet reshuffle; changes Health Minister's portfolio

October 23, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - Colombo

Sri Lankan Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella was moved to the Environment Ministry following weeks of public dissatisfaction with his handling of the Ministry.

PTI

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on October 23 effected the first reshuffle of his Cabinet, changing the portfolios of two Ministers, amidst criticism from the Opposition that he was planning to postpone elections that are due in the cash-strapped country next year.

Significantly, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella was moved to the Environment Ministry following weeks of public dissatisfaction with his handling of the Ministry.

Mr. Rambukwella, 69, survived a motion of no-confidence in Parliament moved against him by the Opposition to highlight inefficiency, corruption and mismanagement in the Ministry’s conduct.

Also read | Indian medicines under lens in Sri Lanka over a series of adverse events

Mr. Rambukwella a fortnight back had ordered a police investigation into an Indian company’s alleged supply of a substandard drug. The Indian company had however denied such a supply to a Sri Lankan importer.

The Environment Ministry was held by Mr. Wickremesinghe himself when the incumbent came to be disqualified as a Member of Parliament through a court order.

The Health Ministry has been now put under Ramesh Pathirana, a doctor in addition to being the Minister of Industries.

Mr. Wickremesinghe’s action for a minor reshuffle came as the Opposition mounted criticism that he was planning to postpone the major elections due for next year.

However, Mr. Wickremesinghe stressed on Sunday that both Presidential and Parliamentary elections would be held next year as per the constitutional stipulation.

