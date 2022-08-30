Sri Lankan President, presenting first budget, says IMF talks making progress

The Sri Lankan Parliament’s communications office last week said the lawmakers will debate the budget from Tuesday to Friday week

Agencies COLOMBO
August 30, 2022 14:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on August 30 said that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a bailout package for the crisis-hit country had reached a "successful level".

"We hope to start talks with creditors," Mr. Wickremesinghe, who also serves as Finance Minister, told Parliament as he presented his first budget since taking over as leader.

Officials hope the interim budget for the rest of the year will be followed by a staff-level agreement on extending much-needed IMF help for Sri Lanka to tackle its worst economic turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMF has laid down debt restructuring as a key element to any facility being approved. Sri Lanka is in dire need of bridging finance after a bailout from the global lender.

President Wickremesinghe and a visiting IMF team last week analysed Sri Lanka’s current economic crisis as the two sides began crucial talks to finalise a bailout package and secure a staff-level agreement for the cash-strapped country.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Sri Lankan Parliament’s communications office last week said the lawmakers will debate the budget from Tuesday to Friday week. They will vote on it after the debate.

The budget will seek an additional sum of LKR 929.4 billion to the originally approved figure of LKR 2,796.4 billion for 2021 as the increased government expenditure, it said.

The budget will also seek an increase to the government’s borrowing limit with an additional sum of LKR 892 billion -- up from the originally approved LKR 3,200 billion.

Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis since independence and high inflation have hit the public hard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Sri Lanka

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app