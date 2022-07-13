Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flies out of country: officials

AFP July 13, 2022 02:32 IST

Rajapaksa few to the neighbouring Maldives, local officials said, following widespread protests against him

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka’s embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew out of the country early on Wednesday in a military plane heading to the neighbouring Maldives, local officials said, following widespread protests against him. The 73-year-old leader, his wife and a bodyguard were among four passengers on board an Antonov-32 aircraft which took off from the main international airport, immigration officials told AFP.



