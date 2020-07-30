International

Sri Lankan PMhits out at TNA ahead of polls

Sri Lanka’s main Tamil party TNA will not be allowed to achieve through the election what the LTTE and its slain leader Velupillai Prabakaran failed to accomplish with the gun, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has said.

Speaking at an election rally on Wednesday ahead of the August 5 parliamentary election, the PM said that his action to end the LTTE’s over three decades-long violent campaign had freed the country from terrorism. “We will not allow the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) to achieve their objectives,” he said. The TNA will not be allowed to achieve through the election what the LTTE and its leader Prabakaran failed to achieve with the gun, he said.

