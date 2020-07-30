Sri Lankan PMhits out at TNA ahead of polls

Sri Lanka’s main Tamil party TNA will not be allowed to achieve through the election what the LTTE and its slain leader Velupillai Prabakaran failed to accomplish with the gun, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has said.

