Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son apologises for his distressing comments

24 February 2020 17:12 IST

Rohitha Rajapaksa, son of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, on Monday apologised for making distressing remarks on social media while responding to a person’s “offensive comment” about his family.

Rohitha said he made the remarks as a result of a “targeted offensive comment” and had no intention to deliberately cause distress to any individual and or community.

“I recently made a statement as a result of a targeted offensive comment. It was not my intention to deliberately cause distress to any individual and/or community. Therefore, I sincerely apologise,” he said in a tweet.

The apology came after an individual wrote to him in a tweet that “all what we have achieved is to see you three brothers get married in the same year with nine ceremonies and your in-laws become most eligible for state positions and you live out of public money...”

Rohitha responded to the tweet saying, “There is no clause I have to declare my private assets and show off. But trust me no public fund is used for our personal benefits. Why don’t you get ur self a proper job and an education so you won’t be jealous of another person’s success. Get a wife and make children.”

To another tweet he responded saying: “You seem to know a lot more than the CID, please join and make them finish these cases soon so you can find ur self a boyfriend who can keep you company.”

Rohita faced flak online for his tweets.