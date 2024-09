Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena resigned from his post on Monday (September 23, 2024), as part of a power transition in the country following the presidential election won by Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Click here for the live updates of the swearing in ceremony of Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The resignation came ahead of the swearing ceremony of Mr. Dissanayake.

Mr. Gunawardena, was Prime Minister since July 2022.

