Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen
The fishers were fishing near Katchatheevu late on Saturday when they were apprehended by the Lankan navy
As many as 12 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested by the Sri Lankan navy for allegedly fishing in its waters, a Fisheries official here said on Sunday.
One boat was also impounded.
The fishers were fishing near Katchatheevu late on Saturday when they were apprehended by the Lankan navy, the official said.
Ramanathapuram MP K. Nawas Kani took up the matter with the External Affairs Ministry.
This is the third instance of the Lankan navy picking up Indian fishermen for alleged maritime boundary violation, since March 29. A total of seven fishermen had been apprehended on Tuesday and Thursday. Two boats used by the fishermen were also then seized.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.