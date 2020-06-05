Sri Lanka to probe police assault on autistic teen

Sri Lanka on Friday launched an investigation into a police assault against an autistic teenager after CCTV footage shared on social media triggered protests calling it a racially-motivated attack.

The 14-year-old boy from the minority Muslim community had been stopped at a checkpoint at the southern town of Aluthgama where police allegedly beat him up for violating a curfew last week.

The coastal town of Aluthgama, south of Colombo, is a flashpoint for inter-communal unrest. Three Muslims were killed during mob violence blamed on Buddhist nationalists in June 2014.

Social media users criticised police after a Muslim politician, Ali Zahir Moulana, said the boy with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) was assaulted and racially abused. He shared CCTV footage of the incident and said the boy was unable to communicate effectivelyand was on medication for his condition, which was diagnosed at the age of four. Five policemen and two passers-by joined in beating up Thariq Ahamed, who was later tied to a post near the checkpoint until his father turned upand pleaded for his release, Mr. Moulana said. “While we raise our voices against police brutality and racial profiling in the United States, it is important that we highlight and question the rampant injustices happening within Sri Lanka as well,” Moulana said.

He said a judicial medical officer who examined the teen had made derogatory remarks about minority Muslims in the majority Buddhist nation and also accused them of spread the coronavirus.

Mr. Moulana’s social media posts attracted reactions from both ruling party and Opposition politicians who called for an investigation.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s former legislator son Namal said he “strongly condemned” those involved in the “abuse of Thariq Ahamed” and urged a full inquiry.

“It’s sad that the excellent work done by police during the #COVID19SL pandemic is now questioned after this,” Mr. Namal Rajapaksa said on Twitter.

Police in a statement admitted they used force to “control the suspect as he tried to escape” but denied assaulting him. Police said on Friday that they initially suspected Ahamed to be a drug addict and were unaware of his condition.

Police said the teen had been taken before a Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) and a report was awaited. Two separate investigations were under way, the police statement said.

Opposition politician Harsha de Silva said even a local forensic expert appeared to be prejudiced.