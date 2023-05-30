Sri Lanka to import 1 million eggs daily from India to meet market demand

May 30, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Colombo

Sri Lanka will import one million eggs daily from five chicken farms in India to meet its growing market demand, the crisis-hit island nation’s top importing agency said on May 30.

Sri Lanka State Trading Corporation (STC) chairman Asiri Valisundara said that 20 million eggs had been imported from India, of which 10 million had been released to the market.

The eggs were being imported from two chicken farms in India, and the Animal Production Department has additionally approved the purchase of eggs from three other farms, Mr. Valisundara was quoted as saying by the Colombo Page news portal.

He said three officials of the Animal Production Department and the State Trading Corporation had visited poultry farms in India.

The further import of eggs is based on market demand, Mr. Valisundara said, the News First TV station reported.

He added that the imported eggs would be released to bakeries, biscuit manufacturers, catering services and restaurants at a price of රු35 each, the report said.

Sri Lanka has been facing a severe and unprecedented economic crisis since last year. High inflation has eroded purchasing power, and the livelihoods of many people have been affected, and past development gains have been reversed. The island nation is struggling to normalise its crisis-hit economy after it declared its first-ever debt default in April last year.