Sri Lanka Supreme Court rules against custodial death

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against a case of custodial death, ordering seven police personnel and the state to pay a total compensation of LKR 2 million (about ₹8 lakh) to the victim’s family.

“It is the State’s responsibility to protect every citizen of this country. In the instant case, I find that the State has failed its responsibility and has violated the Fundamental Rights of the deceased,” Justice S. Thurairaja ruled, with the other two judges on the bench — L.T.B. Dehideniya and Murdu N.B. Fernando — agreeing.

The order pertains to a fundamental rights petition filed by a resident of Embilipitiya town in Sri Lanka’s southern Sabaragamuwa Province that her husband had been arrested and “killed” by the police who thereafter “fabricated a version to justify the killing”.

Almost a decade ago, in September 2010, police arrested the petitioner’s husband over his suspected involvement in a murder in the area. Days after the suspect’s arrest, the family was informed that he “was shot and taken to the Embilipitiya Hospital”, where he was declared dead.

Counsels representing the police officers, named as respondents in the case, had submitted that the suspect was taken out of the police station at night “to recover a weapon” hidden in his plantain grove. On the way, the man “had struggled” with a policeman “to snatch his rifle and he was killed as a result of a single shot that went off”, they claimed.

Police failure

In a strongly-worded ruling, the Supreme Court judge observed that if the deceased were a person involved in grave crimes, as claimed by the police, then the police should have been more careful in handling him. Adding that the police side failed to “satisfactorily explain” why the man was taken out at night without handcuffs with only three officers and the driver, close to a police officer with a readily loaded and unprotected (unlocked) weapon, in a faulty van without a door. “In these circumstances, I find the respondents’ submissions to be highly untenable,” Justice Thurairaja noted.

The judge further cited a 1974 U.S. Supreme Court judgment, that said: “[A] prisoner is not wholly stripped of constitutional protections when he is imprisoned for crime. There is no iron curtain drawn between the Constitution and the prisons...”

Commending on Monday’s ruling, Saliya Peiris, a President’s Counsel who appeared for the petitioner, told The Hindu: “This judgment is welcome. It was a classic case of a death in police custody. It sends out a strong message to the police that even in cases where a suspect is allegedly involved in a heinous crime, the suspect’s fundamental rights must be protected.”

The judgment is especially significant since such police action against suspects is sometimes popular among the public, depending on the crime, he added.